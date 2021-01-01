I have a pretty daughter guns and an alibi gift for dad Premium T-Shirt

Every proud dad knows that if you mess with his daughter, he's got an alibi ready, and the shovel in the truck. Great Father's day gift for dad, or a birthday gift for dad. He will wear this tee all the time to make sure people know he protects his girl Proud dad of a beautiful daughter and a proud American who supports the 2nd Amendment 2A gift tee This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.