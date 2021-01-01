I Have An Angel In Heaven I Call Her Aunt Cardinal Aesthetic Tote Bag

I have an angel in Heaven. I call her Aunt. Her wings were ready. My heart was not. I love you! This is for someone grieving. Losing a family member is one of the toughest things. Wear this bereavement design in memory of her and her love. This is a perfect tribute. The cardinal makes it really special. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.