From nordsee urlaub mit strand & leuchtturm geschenke

I have to go to Juist Toewerland T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Do you love summer holiday on the beach? Sit in the beach chair, swim in the sea of the North Sea, run with your dog to the lighthouse, to the sandriff Bill, hammer lake or the cotton sea. Great motif with funny saying "Ich MUSS GAR NIX ich MUSS NUR NACH JUIST". Perfect for tourists and inhabitants of the North Sea Coast of Töwerland, Loog, East Frisia, the East Frisian Islands for adults and children in the holiday home by the sea or on campsite. Great gift for your next trip, Christmas for dad & mum. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com