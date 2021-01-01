I Heart Whistler I Love Whistler Modern Text Light-Color Premium T-Shirt

Shows a classic heart design with "I Love Whistler" in black modern text. The red heart takes the place of the "o" in the word "love." For American visitors, Canadians, British Columbians, BC residents. Souvenir for skiers, tourists, visitors, travelers, or your friends up in Canada. Great for the Canada Day national holiday or to remember a great trip to Whistler. Feel Canadian. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.