I Just Hope Both Teams Have Fun Tank Top

Funny anti sports saying for men women or children that don't really watch sports buy maybe enjoy the time with friends and family. Perfect for basketball, football or baseball games. Cheer for both teams while you tail gate and party. Support your favorite team which is all the teams on the field. Show your love and having a positive message as their number one fan. A funny team player gag gift for youth sports, teens and adults. Root for all the teams at the same time. We love em all. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem