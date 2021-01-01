I just really like Colibri Hummingbird Tote Bag

Show your love to the hummingbird watchers and humming bird feeders. Best gift idea on birthdays, christmas, and holidays for the wild bird lovers! This bird art decor with hummingbird silhouette is for men and women, kids, girls, boys, grandma and to the watchers of hummingbirds for outside, bird enthusiats, bird lovers, animal lovers who likes the adorable awesome animal. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.