I Just Want To Pet Cats And Watch Horror Movies On Halloween Tote Bag

Are you a cat mom or dad who loves playing with kittens and watching horror films? If the answer is yes, then this cat lover design is great for you. Let people know you love Halloween horror flicks with this cat fan design. Great for any horror film fan Featuring an outline of a cat with scary eyes and a humorous saying, this Halloween season design is a great way for any spooky movies fanatic to show their kitty love. A perfect design to show off at a Halloween party or on Hallow´s Eve 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.