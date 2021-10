I Just Want To Smoke Cigars and Drink My Brandy Shirt is a funny shirt to wear if you love drinking Brandys. This Brandy shirt makes a great present! A great bar shirt for bartenders! I Just Want To Smoke Cigars and Drink My Brandy TShirt is a great item idea for those who love to get drunk off Brandy to solve any problem! Brandy is the best alcohol. Brandy TShirt for drink lovers. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem