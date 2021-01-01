I Keep All My Dad Jokes In A Dad-A-Base Grandpa Funny Saying T-Shirt

A great and awesome novelty present/gift idea for all the joker men, also to the joker of your life daddy, papa, pappy, pops, poppa, dad, uncle, husband, uncle and grandfather on special occasions like Birthday, Christmas, Thanksgiving and Father's Day. Just continue becoming stylish and stand out as a cool and humorous dad in front of your son, daughter, family and friends with this merchandise inspired by funny dad jokes and saying themed design. This is right and perfect for all the best dad out there. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem