I Know I Play Like A Girl Try To Keep Up Rugby Player Premium T-Shirt

I Know I Play Like A Girl Try To Keep Up - This rugby design is for female rugby players who play this sport. A gift for rugby fans who enjoy watching this sport. Awesome gameday outfit to wear while watching your favorite rugby team. Can't wait for the rugby season? Are you a rugby coach or a professional rugby player who plays the full-back, wing, centre, or fly-half position? If yes, then grab this. Perfect for a flanker, hooker, and a prop to wear during rugby practice or training. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.