This funny Soccer design says 'I Know I Play Like A Girl Try To Keep Up'. Our girls Soccer outfit is a great gift for any Soccer playing girl, female Soccer players and womens Soccer coaches. It's an ideal outfit for school and Soccer practice. This funny Soccer design for women and girls is a great gift for any Soccer playing girl. Suprise your daughter, sister, girlfriend or mom who loves Soccer with this cute Soccer Player gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem