I Like Cows And Maybe Like 3 People Funny Cow Farmer & Lover Raglan Baseball Tee

Awesome cow themed vintage retro art design with funny sayings for any cow owners and farmers in your life. If you enjoy 80s and 90s throwback retro fashion and love cows then this cute dairy farming style will surely put a smile on you. This Funny I Like Cows And Maybe Like 3 People design makes a perfect gift idea for any special occasion, event, birthday, vacation, party or holidays. Get this to be a proud cow whisperer while working with your favorite animals in the farm. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem