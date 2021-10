I Like Dobermans, Skateboards and 3 People Doberman Skater Premium T-Shirt

This funny skateboarding Dobermans quote design is perfect for those who love Dobermann dogs & skateboards. Funny dog skateboarder design for Men, Women, adults, kids, Boys, Girls, Mom, Dad, Dobermann owners and skateboard lovers! Original Minimalist Skateboarding Dobermans Puppy Dog design for any skater that loves Dogs. Great for dog rescuers or volunteers at animal shelters, Vets & Vet clinics. Puppy Training, Pup adoption & Family Dogs. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.