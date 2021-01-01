I Like Pineapple And Maybe 3 People Apparel Funny Gag Tank Top

This pineapple lover design idea is perfect as a present to any pineapple pizza lover. A great gag idea and joker design for that fruit lover that has a sense of humor and a passion for this juicy tropical fruit. A very cool pineapple design that features a juicy pineapple with a little vintage retro design. A perfect design for fruit lovers and vegetarians that like fruit and the ripe juicy pineapple. If you like the taste of the pina colada, you will love this. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem