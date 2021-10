I love beer so much I could drink it all day long. I wish there was a brewery near me. I just love the smell of a beer keg. Beer lovers like their beer cold. Some of the best beers are in Germany. I lived there and there were beer gardens everywhere. Draft beer also tastes good. Most men love beer. Prost! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.