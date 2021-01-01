I Love Coronado California CA Pacific Ocean Wave Premium T-Shirt

This retro I love Coronado, California design features a Pacific Ocean beaches wave with California's best beach town named in a fun style. A great gift or souvenir for men, women, or kids who love their Golden State of CA This retro I love Coronado CA Pacific coast wave design is for men, women, or children. It makes a great Christmas gift or birthday present for anyone who loves a cute California beach design for spring break and summer vacation in CA. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.