Nothing says "I Love Kickboxing" quite like this fun apparel. Featuring bold letters and a heart design, this popular saying is sure to be loved by everyone. Get I Love Kickboxing clothing for yourself or give it to someone who loves the sport of kick boxing. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.