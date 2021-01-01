I Love My Rescue Boxer Cool Adopted Dog T-Shirt! Is your favorite family member your rescue dog you saved from the pound, animal shelter, foster home, or someone who could no longer care for it? Let others know you saved a life with this tee This stylishly cute/handsome graphic novelty tee shirt makes a great Christmas and/or Birthday gift for boys, girls, men, women, yourself, and anyone that believes that getting dogs from puppy mills or pet shops is no good. Great tee for Canine Lovers! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem