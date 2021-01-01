I Love One Woman And Many Guitars Tote Bag

This "I Love One Woman And Many Guitars" quote and design is any great for bass, electric, classic or acoustic guitar player who love their wife or girlfriend and would never cheat on them except with their guitar. Is buying a new guitar cheating? WHEN YOU CLICK ON OUR BRAND NAME you will see similar apparel. Featuring an electic guitar is for any musician, guitarist, band instructor, band member or guitarist you know. Buy it for anyone who loves their woman, wife or girlfriend and plays guitar. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.