I Love Quilting Quilt Maker Lover Sewing Quilter Sewers T-Shirt

Retired and love to quilt? Makes a great gift Ideas for your quilting queen who love quilting and buying quilting supplies. Best present apparel for quilters, seamstresses. Funny quilting lover for sewer and amazing outfit for tailor or quilt maker. I Love Quilting design makes a perfect gift for anyone especially your granny who loves hoarding fabrics great for her to use in craft stores. Cool for all who are a fan of stitching or cutting handmade patchwork and fabric squares too. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem