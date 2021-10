Hey, Rock Music Lover - this amazing design would look great on you. Cool retro rose heart bones skeleton hands together with type font with some alternative Music retro alternative vibe. Try out our Design and Spread some love and maybe anybody you love and is who madly in love with Rock`N`Roll happy, sexy, and stylish. Let's remember sweet 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s forever. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem