I Love The Smell of Diesel In The Morning - For the big rig diesel truck drivers that know all about that glorious fuel smell. The perfect present for any Diesel Trucks enthusiast. If you love your Big Rig ride then this design is for you. This Tee would also make a great Diesel Truck gift idea for a birthday, Christmas, Fathers Day or because they love their Diesel rig. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem