I Might Look Like I'm Listening To You But In My Head Dogs T-Shirt

"I Might Look Like I'm Listening To You But In My Head I'm Thinking About Getting More Puppies", Funny Sorry I Wasn't Listening, Funny Pomeranian Father Dad The Pom Father Dog Lover, Pomeranian mother, Awesome Pomfather Pomeranian Dog, Awesome Yorkies dogs "I Might Look Like I'm Listening To You But In My Head I'm Thinking About Getting More Dogs", Yorkshire Terrier Funny Yorkie Dog, Cute Yorkshire Terrie pets, my favorite breed is adopted Yorkie, my favorite breed is adopted pomeranian, Adopt Don't Buy dog Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem