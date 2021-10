Grab this Funny design featuring " I Might Look Like I'm Listening To You But In My Head, I'm Thinking About Getting More Chickens" for Chicken Lovers and Farmers. A trendy funny and Hilarious conversation joke with chicken design for men, women. Grab this shirt as a gift for her / him for a birthday, Christmas from husband, wife, friend, granddaughter, grandson, dad, mom, brother, or sister. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem