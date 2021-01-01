I Might Look Like I'm Listening To You But In My Head T-Shirt

im, totally, crazy, chicken, lady, , womens, ranch, farming, farmer, gifts, men, funny, rancher, women, perfect, tractor, great, cornstar, farms, outfit, kids, support, regional, food, love, cows, chickens, goats, repair, professional, dream, listening, head, pullover, chickens, thinking, chicken, lovers, farmer, farming, funny, perfect, ideas, friends, family, birthday, halloween, mother's, day, father's, thanksgiving, easter, christmas, year Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem