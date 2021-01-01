I need My Garage time to restore my classic and antique cars T-Shirt

Is your free time or loved ones time spent in the garage repairing a classic or antique car. Well this design is the perfect gift. Restoring a classic or antique car requires patience, dedication, money and most importantly, time. Classic car restoration is when a car is returned to its former glory and splendor. Some basic guidelines to follow, makes restoring classic cars a memorable and enjoyable experience especially if you are able to share this time with your son or daughter. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem