I never dreamed I'd grow up to be a sexy ophthalmologist but here I am, killing it. Funny humor design for doctors like an ophthalmologist, optometrist, optician or eye doctor. Also for a medical school student. A design for a med school graduate or student who is proud to be a doctor. Great for your attractive or handsome friend who can relate to ophthalmology or optometry and has finally graduated. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem