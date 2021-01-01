I Only Care About Schoolwork and Like Maybe 3 People School T-Shirt

Cute design perfect for a student, teacher or just your friends and family who love their academic college career. Makes a fun special occasion idea for men, women, guys or girls who are into learning outside the classroom Show how much you love your bachelors degree or high school diploma with this fun design during a college party or student trip. Great for anyone who does well in school and excels in academics paired with a great sense of humor Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem