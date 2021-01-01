"i" Pearl Initial Talisman Necklace

This Talisman Necklace is part of the Pearl Initial Series, an original Sequin design of the letter I with pearl accents, on our signature Figaro Link Chain, so unique! Initial Talismans give you so many options to add to your neck game. Whether you select your own monogram or letters to represent someone close to your heart, these necklaces are perfect for layering or as a standalone statement. Each letter design was sculpted by hand by our Creative Director, then cast using the ancient lost wax method, a time-honored technique practiced by master craftsmen.