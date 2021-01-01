Indie Lee I-Recover Mind Body Gel (2.4 fl. oz.)

I-Recover Mind & Body Gel from Indie Lee soothes, revitalizes and boosts the body after exercising or taking part in any outdoor activity. The fragrant gel is infused with essential oils that revive tired, aching muscles while an invigorating aroma brings comfort to the mind and body.Key Ingredients:Arnica, Black Pepper, Lavender and Patchouli Essential Oils: help to relieve tension and promote relaxationEucalyptus and Menthol Oils: soothe, revitalize and reinvigorateKey Benefits:Provides thermogenic comfort for weary muscles and limbsIdeal after a rigorous workout Soothes and alleviates tension