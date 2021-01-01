I recycle i wore this Yesterday | garbage disposal T-Shirt

This is a unique garbage design with a recycle sign surrounded by text. A perfect gift idea for anyone or your kid who has the same love for recycling and disposal. Perfect for birthdays, christmas or any occassion! Get this cool witty funny sarcastic cute hip saying slogan quote pun joke trendy vintage retro artwork for garbage disposal, boys, men, waste collector, worker, dad, brother, husband, trash collector, garbage man and grandpa! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem