I Rub My Meat Before I Stick It BBQ Meat Smoker Grilling Premium T-Shirt

A great apparel to wear while smoking meat and grilling BBQ outdoor together with family and friends, also make this as a gift to your dad, father, mom, brother, sister and grandparents in Birthday, Father's Day, Mother's Day, Christmas and Thanksgiving. Make your meat smoking shirt and grilling shirt to the next level with this funny & humorous hotdog design, and this merch is a for all the best and professional Pitmasters, Grill master, Barbecue chef or to a all the barbeque/smoked meat lover out there. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.