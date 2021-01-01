I Run on Coffee Chaos and Christmas Cheer Tote Bag

This cute Christmas design is perfect for women or teen girls who love Christmas season and drinking coffee. If you enjoy holiday shopping, tree trimming, Christmas parties and Xmas decorations, this cute design is perfect. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.