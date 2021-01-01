I Speak Fluent Spanglish Latina Spanish Bilingual T-Shirt

Nice modern English and Spanish bilingual design. Get lots of laughts wearing this cute shirt. Great for family get togethers, girls night out or when hanging out with friends. Nice gift idea for your friend, daughter,sister, mother, girlfriend or wife. I Speak Fluent Spanglish Latina Spanish Bilingual Shirt. Great to wear as a casual wear shirt to show off your latina humor. Nice gift for family abroad. Graphic modern design. Camiseta en espanol muy graciosa ideal para regalo. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem