I Stole Her Heart So I'm Stealing His Last Name T-Shirt

This Couples themed graphic tee matches with a separate shirt you can also purchase that when worn together will say in big bold font I Stole Her Heart - So Now Im Stealing His Last Name. Perfect matching shirts for a couple that just got engaged. Anyone who is a fan of funny matching couple shirts would love to wear this shirt in their announcement photos, their save the dates for their wedding or even after they are married during the honeymoon. Great gift for a friend who was just proposed to. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem