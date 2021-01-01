I Teach The Cutest Pumpkin In The Patch Daycare Teacher T-Shirt

This "cutest pumpkin in the patch" apparel is ideal for daycare teachers who want to be different and stand out during this Halloween season. This makes a nice present for Teacher Appreciation Day to show your gratitude to the teachers in your life. It's Halloween and you've got to look your best. Why not rock these fashionable, pumpkin-themed outfits to make the entire town go green with envy? This design features cute little pumpkin patch. It's perfect for teachers who want to show off their skills. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem