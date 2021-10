I Teach The Cutest Pumpkins In The Patch,the first day of school, cat halloween, teacher Halloween, boo, hello fall, pumpkin patch, RIP, Grave halloween, trendypull, design halloween, enjoy, home, dads, moms, wear the first day of school, cat halloween, teacher Halloween, boo, hello fall, pumpkin patch, RIP, Grave halloween, trendypull, design halloween, enjoy, home, dads, moms, wear Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem