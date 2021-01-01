I think therefore I am root - Funny Computer Sysadmin Design Tank Top

This design for computer system administrators shows the text "I think therefore I am root". It is a parody on the famous proposition "Cogito ergo sum" (I think, therefore I am) by the French philosopher, mathematician, and scientist Rene Descartes. In a typical IT company setting only very few people have root permissions for the company computers. You need some profound technical knowledge and have your brain turned on 100% of the time to be in such a responsible position. You have to think. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem