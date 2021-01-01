From hadley designs

I think you're OVERREACTING Funny Nerd Chemistry science Tank Top

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Chemistry Science Joke tank top with periodic table or Avogadro's number or mole number. Perfect for Organic Chemistry Majors chemists biochemists chemistry students or teachers who love a good pun about amino acids elements litmus tests or happy mole day. Science gag gift with funny science puns and word play humor perfect for a sci geek joker birthday christmas anniversary teacher appreciation day week or as a graduation gift. Wear to school college university undergrad class or the laboratory science lab. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com