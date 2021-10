I Wear Blue & Yellow For My Cousin. Fight for the cure. Gift for show your Kids, youth, Toodles or Someone Who Meant The World To Me/You. Show your love & support acceptance to Down Syndrome warrior, Survivor, Fighter, Family The design shows the quote I wear Blue & Yellow for my Cousin with the Blue & Yellow ribbon, Blue & Yellow Sunflower on October Down Syndrome Awareness Month and help raise awareness about Down Syndrome Awareness Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem