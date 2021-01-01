I Wear Red For Long Q-T Syndrome Awareness Ribbon Shirt

Long QT syndrome (LQTS) is a heart rhythm condition that can potentially cause fast, chaotic heartbeats. These rapid heartbeats might trigger a sudden fainting spell or seizure. In some cases, the heart can beat erratically for so long that it causes sudden death. This supportive graphic novelty t-shirt is a great way to show your love and support. Wear this bold cute cool style with hearts for the fighters, for your superhero son or daughter, mom or dad, and fight for a final cure. Whether adult or kids, those who suffer are strong and a survivor, they are brave, have hope, and endure. Buy this tee to go along with your research book, or your bracelet, mug, sticker, or lapel. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem