I Wear Red For My Grandson Blood Cancer Awareness Tote Bag

Keep Raising Awareness for blood cancer. Support every person in their fight against blood cancer disease. I wear red ribbon design to end blood cancer disease and support your family with a matching shirt. Click Brand for more blood cancer apparel. This blood cancer supporter is a great support outfit for warriors, fighters and survivors. Great to wear in blood cancer Awareness Month, Week, Day for fighters, warriors, survivors. Cool blood cancer Design to show your support for blood cancer patients. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.