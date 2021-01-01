I Wear Teal For My Nana PCOS Awareness American Flag Graphic Tote Bag

Grandma I wear teal for my Nana PCOS awareness products clothing apparel gifts & accessories for family loved ones to honor love & give hope to her Polycystic ovary syndrome battle. Cool PCOS awareness flag with vintage worn look for warriors support group For men women kids teens youth adults boys girls because her fight is my fight. Distressed American flag graphic print design with ribbon & sayings phrases & uplifting inspirational quotes for September for PCOS awareness month & fight for a special girl. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.