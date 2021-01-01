I Wear Purple For My Papa Pancreatic Cancer Dad T-Shirt

This I Wear Purple For My Papa shows a ribbon that represents pancreatic awareness. This cool adenocarcinoma graphic is perfect for pancreatic cancer patients and warriors looking for apparel for the celebration of World Pancreatic Cancer Day. This tumor design is for people who have a father fighting with this disease that begins in the tissues of the pancreas and spreads to other organs. Let's find cure and spread awareness for symptoms and treatment of pancreatic cancer. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem