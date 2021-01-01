I Wear Blue for my Sister Gnomie Diabetes Awareness T-Shirt

I Wear Blue for my Sister Gnomie Diabetes Awareness Fighter Survivor Shirt Gift for men, women, Mom, Dad, Aunt, Son, Daughter, Friends, wife, husband, Nurses who love Gnomie, gnomies to wear on Diabetes Awareness Month Day Gnomie Blue Ribbon Diabetes Sunflower Lover Gift T-shirt is a great way for fighter, a warrior, and a survivor to show love, support acceptance, support to fight this disease believe you can tackle cancer and spread awareness about Diabetes Awareness Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem