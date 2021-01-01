Show your love and support for your Sister and wear green during Cerebral Palsy awareness month. This tshirt features a green ribbon and the friend or family member you are supporting. Get one for your whole group and have matching t shirts! I Wear Green For Sister Cerebral Palsy Awareness shirts makes a great gift for a birthday, Christmas, stocking stuffers, Easter basket stuffers, Mother's Day, Father's Day or any other holiday. Wear it to your next occasion, event, marathon, or walk. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem