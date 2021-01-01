I Wear Periwinkle For My Uncle Stomach Cancer Awareness Tote Bag

I Wear Periwinkle For My Uncle design. Show support for friends and loved ones fighting to beat stomach cancer, gastric cancer sufferers, chemotherapy warriors, and every family fighting alongside the periwinkle ribbon. Spread the message for warriors and fighters everywhere wearing the periwinkle blue ribbon. Don't underestimate our men, women, grandpas, grandmas, dads, moms, brothers, sisters, sons, aunts and uncles. Celebrate at a No More Chemo party! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.