This Big Pink Donut T-Shirt features a giant donut with yummy pink icing and colorful sprinkles. This over-sized big doughnut shirt. Cute kawaii donut tee perfect for those that love these awesome round confections. If you love eating Donuts, express it with this funny Donut Tshirt for Doughnut Lovers which is the great Gift for you. Wear it while eating a cake of sweetened or just every day. Donut Squad Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem