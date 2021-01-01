From celery lover vegetable humorous sayings apparel

I Wonder If Celery Thinks About Me Too Food Sayings Outfit T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Do you like Celery or simply a vegetable lover? A funny design with humor saying for food lovers specially all Celery lovers. Wear this design and show your love for vegetables. If you are a proud Celery eater and love food, then you should get this now! The ideal design for all foodies out there who love humor. The perfect birthday gift or christmas gift for the celery lover in the family - be it your father, mother, brother, sister, son or daughter. Grab this for yourself, friends, family and coworkers. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com