I Work For Myself Entrepreneurship Millionaire Mind Premium T-Shirt

Be proud of your millionaire mind and growth mindset with this I work for myself design. This is ideal to those who love business money and to those businessman who have the disciplined entrepreneurship. Grab this print when you meet with your fellow entrepreneurs boss who possess disciplines entrepreneurship. This is a perfect present to a business man and entrepreneurs business owners who took the risk of putting a business. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.